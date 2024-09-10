OBITUARY: Wade Edward Blum

Wade Edward Blum, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 2, 2024.

He was born April 4, 1935, in Slater, MO., to the late Robert and Vaunceil Fowler Blum.

Also preceded in death by his wife, Norma Blum; son, Charles Blum; and brother Robert Blum.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Ann Blum; granddaughters, Katelyn Blum; and Lindsey Blum.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro, TN, where he sang in the choir. Wade was very involved in the church. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

A service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 210 N Spring Street, Murfreesboro, TN on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 11 am. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church Children’s Christian Education and also the First Presbyterian Church Music Department.

