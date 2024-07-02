OBITUARY: Bessie Elizabeth King

Bessie Elizabeth Walker King, age 91 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2024. Born in Fairfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Audry Walker and Elizabeth Chilton Walker. Mrs. King was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, H Carlyle King, a son, H Carlyle King Jr, sisters, Vera Lee Walker Drinnon, Sara Walker Rose, Rebecca Walker Swing, Mary Louise Walker, and Lavye Walker Fann, brothers, John Audry Walker and Joe Boyd Walker.

Mrs. King is survived by her sons, Roger King and his wife Sandra and Rodney King and his wife Sandy; grandchildren, Alice Dumm and her husband David, Roger Lynn King, Jr., Ruth Anne Estes and her husband David, Karen Matlock and her husband Jamie, Lance King and wife Susie, and Travis King and wife Melody; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Jennie Bomar and Elaine Overall.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Minister Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters and great-granddaughters.

Mrs. King was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ and a retired salesclerk. She was a dedicated Military spouse, following her husband for 21 years to various bases throughout the States and to Puerto Rico. Mrs. King also endured numerous separations because of Mr. Kings service to our country. She loved her children, following them to all types of sporting events and making sure they were in church while they were growing up. Any time her grandchildren were around she could be found sitting on the floor playing games, especially Memory. Mrs. King loved to crochet and if she knew you and you were having a baby you probably got a baby blanket crocheted by her. Mrs. King always kept her hands busy crocheting for someone.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kingwood Church of Christ Truth for Today Missions Fund, and an online guestbook for the King family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

