OBITUARY: Tezel Relyea

Tezel Relyea, age 82 of Murfreesboro died Saturday June 29, 2024. She was born and raised in Izmir, Turkey. Though her life didn’t start easy, having lost both her parents at a young age, she became one of the strongest, most independent women. She was native of Izmir, Turkey and was preceded in death by her parents, Niyazi Ar and Hikmet Onuk.

She was a secretary for the Base Commander in Izmir, Turkey, and was a secretary for the Department of Navy at Stennis Space Center.

Mrs. Relyea is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Relyea; daughters, Kristine Cetinel and husband James Johnson, and Lisa Relyea; grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Jon, Chandler; brother, Ergun Ar.

She loved all her grandchildren and doted on each of them, taking them to the lake in the summertime when they visited her in Picayune, Mississippi. Her grandchildren called her anneanne.

Anneanne also loved animals. My God, she loved animals. She donated to every rescue that asked for help. She kept a wildlife rescue calendar on her fridge every year, and, next to the photos of the grandchildren, photos of every cat she’d ever loved and lost.

She enjoyed sitting on the bench and watching the grandchildren splash at each other in the water, never forgetting to make sure they stayed hydrated and happy, feeding them cool slices of cucumber she’d brought with her in a container. She loved cucumbers.

We are absolutely heartbroken that she is no longer on this Earth. We want to believe she is somewhere more peaceful and more perfect than here.

Alzheimer’s may have taken her memory, but it will never take her fighting spirit and memory in our hearts. And, if you’re really feeling in the spirit, please consider honoring her by donating to a local animal shelter or rescue.

Someday we will meet again, anneanne.

Memorial Gathering will be Sunday July 7th 3:00PM until 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. www.woodfinchapel.com

