Katt Williams Announces Tour Stop at Bridgestone Arena

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
3
photo from Bridgestone Arena

On the heels of his Netflix comedy special, WOKE FOKE, comedian Katt Williams announces the HEAVEN ON EARTH TOUR. The upcoming tour, with new material, kicks off in January 2025, making stops across the U.S., including Bridgestone Arena on March 7, 2025.

Tickets will be available for a presale on Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m. local time and for the general on sale on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

About Katt Williams

Katt Williams, born Micah Williams, is a comedian and actor known for his energetic and often outrageous stand-up routines. Rising to fame in the late 1990s, he’s landed roles in films like “Friday After Next” and “Norbit,” while also receiving an Emmy Award for his guest appearance on the TV series “Alligator Man.” Despite his comedic success, Williams has faced personal struggles and controversies throughout his career.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here