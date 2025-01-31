OBITUARY: Barbara Lee Martin

Barbara Lee Martin 1946-2025

Barbara ascended to heaven on Monday, January 27, 2025, from the home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee she shared with her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Bob. She is also survived by her children, Bryon (Liz) and Lisa, adored grandchildren Bryce, Carly and Emma, sister Beth (Tom) Blews, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania. Barbara loved her husband, family and friends immensely.

The daughter of Ivy and Ken Davies, Barbara grew up in Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from Boardman High School where she was active in chorus and Masonic Rainbow Drill Team. She led the team- which included her sister- as a Captain, State Champion, and Advisor. Barbara met Bob at US Steel and married in 1968, raising their family in Boardman. Barbara’s priority was always her family which led to her committed involvement in all the things that interested her husband and children, including baseball and dance.

Talented in many ways, Barbara was known as a wonderful cook, her large pots of homemade spaghetti sauce were a family favorite! Barbara would also sew her own clothes (as well as for her children), could bait a hook, can vegetables, teach aerobics, sail a boat, and ride a motorcycle- to name just a few skills.

Following the family move to Hendersonville, Tennessee in 1983, Barbara’s professional activities included receptionist at Old Hickory Heat Treating Company, Office Manager at The Nashville Ballet, and Corporate Insurance Underwriter with Willis Towers Watson, (formerly Willis Caroon and Willis Group). Her professional talents, values, and work ethic were appreciated by all and made her a valued asset in every role undertaken.

Barbara loved adventure, travel, and the outdoors; even receiving a kayak paddle as a retirement gift. She has ridden hot air balloons, gliders and roller coasters. Barbara found no greater joy than the many years spent riding on the back of beloved Harley Davidson, “Brutus”. Travelling thousands of miles across the United States and parts of Canada together, Barbara and Bob experienced the spirit, freedom, and togetherness of their inspiring, inseparable, riding bond.

After many years as a Christ follower, Barbara chose to be publicly baptized in 2017. She was involved with group studies and the Welcome Team at her home church in Murfreesboro.

For many later years, and while she was able, Barbara worked summers at Yellowstone National Park where she created lasting friendships and beautiful memories- it was the only time she would leave Bob’s side. Her unique experiences of serving, community, and living in God’s outdoor wonder had become an integral piece her life. Other than sitting behind Bob on “Brutus”, Yellowstone was Barbara’s very favorite place; such an etching inspired the request for her remains to be placed there.

The family would like to thank the numerous friends and neighbors for their generosity, support and selflessness during this most difficult time. The meals, notes, phone calls, texts have been a sustaining gift. Also to be mentioned, our gratitude to the staff at the office of Dr. Michael Kellogg, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice- Melanie, Tascha and Josh, as well as friend, Spice.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Martin family at www.woodfinchapel.com.