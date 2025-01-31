OBITUARY: James Hutchinson, Jr

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Dr. James H. Hutchinson, Jr. of Lascassas on January 28, 2025. He was born in Jackson, MS to the late James ‘Herbert’ and Pearl Hutchinson. He graduated from Mississippi Southern College with a degree in Chemistry. After proudly serving his country in the US Army for two years at Fort Benning, GA, he then went on to get a master’s degree from the University of Iowa, a Ph.D. from Auburn University and spent two years in a post-doctoral program at Indiana University. He moved to Murfreesboro in 1969 to teach Organic Chemistry at M.T.S.U. for 29 years.

A member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and the Mixed Blessings class, Jim found solace in his faith, family and farm.

Predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Betty S. Hutchinson, Dr. Hutchinson is survived by his son James and Elena Hutchinson of Huntsville, AL; daughter Melinda and John Brunner from Lascassas, TN; and grandchildren Isaac Brunner from Huntsville, AL, and Nathan and Aaron Brunner from Lascassas, TN.

Visitation with the family will be at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 9, 2025, from 12:30pm until memorial services beginning at 1:00 pm with columbarium inurnment immediately following. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Hutchinson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials to the Mixed Blessings Sunday school class at St. Mark’s United Methodist church, 1267 N. Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.