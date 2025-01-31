OBITUARY: Thomas Neff, Jr.

Thomas O’Neil Neff, Jr. age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN died Monday, January 27, 2025, at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Macon, GA and a son of the late Thomas Neff, Sr. and Jayne Gibson Neff.

Survivors include his children, Thomas (Kathy) Neff III, Sandra (John) Harju, and Randy (Lisa) Neff; grandchildren, Thomas (Amer) Neff, IV, Ashley (Aaron) Reid, Jordan Neff, Jayne Harju, John Harju; great grandchildren, Arabella, Alexandra, Aubrey, and Emmitt; longtime companion, Imogene Bolin; and siblings, Jim Neff and Carol Long; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Neff was an Eagle Scout and a 1958 graduate of Gainesville High School in Florida where he played in the band. Upon graduation he entered the Army National Guard and following completion of his military service he went on to receive his master’s degree from The University of Florida. He worked many years in the college textbook publishing industry with Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, Holt, Rinehart & Winston, and Thomas Y. Crowell Co. A lifelong learner, he later obtained his real estate and auctioneer licenses and worked for Bob Parks Realty.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Neff family at www.woodfinchapel.com.