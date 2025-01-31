OBITUARY: Marian Kaye McClellan

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Marian “Kaye” McClellan, age 79, on January 28, 2025. Kaye was born on July 25, 1945, to Thell and Greta Buell. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, whose life was defined by her kindness, strength, and unwavering devotion to her family and her faith.

Kaye married Powell McClellan on August 6, 1966. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristin McClellan. She is survived by her son, Randy McClellan. Together, they created years of wonderful memories and time spent together.

Kaye also had close family connections with her sisters and extended family. She is preceded in death by her sister Constance (Bruce) Maxian. Kaye also leaves behind her beloved sisters, Carole (George) Beattie and Michelle (Steve) Kavanaugh, her sister-in-law, Joy (Terry) Foringer and brother-in-law, John McClellan, and many nieces and nephews: Lisa (Larry) Evans, Kim (Trey) Franklin, Jana Beattie, Chris (Darlene Schmidt) Maxian, Drew (Barbara) Kavanaugh, Kelly (Jason) Imhoff, Kim Magness, Cory Foringer, Craig (Beverly) Foringer, and Pam (Ed) Clifton as well as numerous great nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Kaye valued education and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. She worked in Medical Records at the beginning of her career. She spent most of her career at Middle Tennessee State University as an administrative assistant in the Business Department.

Kaye was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She served through Emmaus, Sisters in Ministry, the Prayer Shawl Ministry, and her BYKOTA Sunday School class. Kaye’s kindness, generosity, and grace were felt by all who had the privilege of crossing her path. Kaye will be dearly missed, but her memory will forever be a source of love and inspiration to her family and friends.

The family would like to thank her caregivers at Stones River Manor, Community Care of Rutherford County, and Alive Hospice for the love and wonderful care she received from them.

A celebration of Kaye’s life will be held on February 8, 2025 with visitation from 12:00-2:00 pm and services at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN officiated by Rev. Dr. Trey Carey. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Powell “Tiger” McClellan Endowed Scholarship at Arkansas Tech University at the following link: https://bit.ly/arkansastechscholarshipkayemcclellan