Ashley Elaine Jansky Barrett, age 37, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Amy Harris Nichols.

She is survived by her husband, George Barrett; children, Jackson Barrett, Brendan Barrett, Patton Barrett; father, Jeff Jansky; mother, Laura Shadowens and her husband Philip; sisters, Katie Shadowens and Sydney Shadowens; grandmother, Paula Harris; aunts, Vickie Dean and Julie Jansky; aunt and uncle, Chris and Robyn Harris; brother in law, James Watson; sister in law, Evelyn Watson; numerous cousins; and a host of other family and friends.

Ashley was a proud graduate of Smyrna High School. She played several sports and loved to watch them. Her boys were among the things in her life that she was most proud of. She was a loving mother and always put the boys before herself. She was never shy and could light up a room. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 3:00-7:30 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna with funeral service following at 7:30 PM.