O’Charley’s Leans into Southern Roots to Celebrate the Return of Free Pie Wednesday

Nashville, TN – O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar has announced a new collaboration with singer-songwriter Sarah Darling for her new song, “Born in Nashville (and it Shows).” The song is a homage to everything wonderful and O’mazing about O’Charley’s Southern inspired menu, including their famous chicken tenders, delicious pies and, even better, Free Pie Wednesday.

O’Charley’s truly is ‘Born in Nashville’ and it shows. From the first restaurant on 21st Avenue across from Vanderbilt University, the comfort inspired menu and family-oriented atmosphere has remained loyal to its Southern roots for more than 50 years ago. This musical collaboration with Sarah Darling began as part of the 50th AnnO’versary celebration, which saw the return of their iconic Free Pie Wednesday, along with an array of long-time favorites, delicious new items and great specials for the entire family to enjoy.

The Music City-based brand is no stranger to partnering with country artists. O’Charley’s Songwriters Café virtual benefit concerts in 2021 featured major artists like Lee Brice, Tenille Arts, Russell Dickerson and more. All money raised during the Songwriters Café series went towards The Folded Flag Foundation , a nonprofit that uses 100% of contributions to provide support grants and educational scholarships to Gold Star family members.

But it is not just Free Pie Wednesday that has guests walking through the doors at O’Charley’s right now.

The new Smash burger line-up features the same 7 ounce burgers guests love, but grilled so that the edges are nice and crispy with a flavor that is big and bold.

For NASCAR fans, O'Charley's is offering its '$5 Pit Stop' promotion , which gives guests the opportunity to fuel up on O'Charley's classic Chicken Tenders, Fries, and a Coke for only $5 on the Monday following any NASCAR race where a Coca-Cola Racing Family Driver finishes in the top 5.

Finally, there is the Tackle Some Tenders promotion, offering O'Charley's Famous Chicken Tenders and fries for just $7 on Thursdays & Saturdays during college football season.

