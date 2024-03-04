Nick the Greek Coming to Greater Nashville Area

Nick the Greek , a West Coast-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has inked an exciting multi-unit development deal that will expand its presence east into Tennessee – the growing brand’s eighth state – later this year. Led by restaurant industry veteran Jordan Nari of Nashville Mediterranean, LLC, the exclusive franchise development deal paves the way for five Nick the Greek locations throughout the greater Nashville area over the next five years. The group is targeting Downtown Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, and Hendersonville as areas of immediate development interest and aims to open Tennessee’s first Nick the Greek restaurant in Q4. The development announcement comes as the brand is expected to open 25 more restaurants throughout the United States this year as it approaches 100 locations.

“I’ve opened more than 50 restaurants throughout my 25-year career in the restaurant industry – many of which are nationally recognized concepts – and I feel strongly that Nick the Greek has immense potential to be successful in Nashville and throughout Tennessee,” said Nari. “My wife and I fell in love with Nick the Greek’s authentic Greek street food and vibrant branding, and with Nashville’s significant growth, this franchise agreement was a natural step in aligning my passion for this concept with my entrepreneurial experience and pursuits.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick, and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

“Nick the Greek is in a period of rapid and dynamic growth, and we’re proud to partner with experienced franchise professionals like Jordan to introduce the brand to Greek food fans in new parts of the country,” said Nick “Baby Nick” Tsigaris, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Nick the Greek. “This is only the beginning, and we look forward to expanding our franchise family, establishing a Nick the Greek presence in Tennessee later this year, and growing our popularity in the Volunteer State for years to come.”

Celebrating a decade in business in 2024, Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts over the last three years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah, and the chain is on pace to surpass 90 restaurants before year’s end. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.

For additional information about Nick the Greek, visit NickTheGreek.com or follow Nick the Greek on Facebook and Instagram .

Source: Restaurant News

