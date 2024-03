There’s nothing like a Saturday morning to “mess up” BNA Airport, and nobody better to do it than Keith Urban.

Urban gave a 30-minute, impromptu performance at the Nashville Airport this past weekend. This capped off a week of appearances that included a Ryman Auditorium “percussion flash mob” during the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, all promoting the radio release of his new single “Messed Up As Me”.

See the photos below.

1 of 10