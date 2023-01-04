New Series on Public Television Celebrates The Power of Music & Food to Bring Americans Together

Ear To The Common Ground, which debuted on Nashville Public Television on January 2, 2023, is a new half-hour series airing on public television stations across the United States that begins with one question: What if we could replace contempt with compassion in our political discourse and spend time together sharing a meal and some music?

Filmed in a historic barn on Cash Lane in Nashville, Tennessee, known around the world as “Music City USA,” each episode features one musical artist and a diverse cross-section of eight of their fans who represent a broad spectrum of viewpoints on each political issue of the day—left, right and center. Everyone brings a dish, and they talk about the political issue, face to face, with only one rule: to listen and speak with compassion. In doing so, the guests of Ear To The Common Ground celebrate America’s greatest diversity— diversity of thought.

“Ear to The Common Ground was one of the most simply profound undertakings I’ve ever been involved with,” says Todd Mayo, the series creator and Emmy-winning producer. “We had twelve diverse artists and a complete American tapestry of racial, religious, geographic, sexual orientation and gender diversity. They all broke bread together and talked about very divisive issues—and everyone volunteered to do it!”

“In a time of great division, Ear to the Common Ground offers a downhome approach to bringing us together through civil conversation and music,” says Becky Magura, president and CEO of the presenting station, Nashville Public Television. “Without a doubt, our country is a haven for diverse voices, opinions, and music, which this series captures beautifully and I’m so proud that producer Todd Mayo and Nashville Public Television are working together to present it to our system!”

Todd Mayo adds, “We hope the series inspires viewers to host and attend their own common ground dinner parties where folks consciously and compassionately listen to those that you have differences of opinions with on issues and that you can disagree with respect and, in the end, remember the flavor of the casserole they made more than the taste of an opinion you didn’t agree with.”

Episode 2 artist Kyshona Armstrong reflects, “For me a dinner represents a time to reflect, to inquire and to listen. I’ve always wanted my music to speak to the truth of what it means to be a responsible, considerate and respectful member of society. In Ear To The Common Ground, my music was able to be a reflection of that very thing.”

Ear To The Common Ground was filmed in historic Madison, Tennessee just north of Nashville on a property known as Smith-Carter House, which is listed on the National Historic Registry. The Smith-Carter House was home to 5 different members of the Country Music Hall of Fame: Jim Denney, Carl Smith, June Carter, Maybelle Carter, Patsy Cline and Marty Stuart. In the kitchen of the home is where June Carter and Merle Kilgore wrote “Ring Of Fire.” The historic barn on the property served as the location for the series. Today, the Smith-Carter House is the residence of Ear to The Common Ground creator and producer, Todd Mayo.

Ear To The Common Ground episodes:

101 Wu Fei – Immigration

102 Kyshona Armstrong – Voting Rights

103 The Sweet Lizzy Project – Abortion – Watch screener. Password: watch

104 Gustavo Moradel – Race in America

105 She Returns from War – LGBTQ Issues – Watch screener. Password watch

106 Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen – Gun Rights & Gun Control

107 Susto – Environment

108 Sam Lewis – Polarization

109 Bill Miller – Separation of Church & State

110 Sister Sadie – Urban/Rural Divide

111 Louis York – Education

112 Minton Sparks – Sexual Politics

Ear To The Common Ground is presented by Nashville Public Television and is distributed for public television nationwide by NETA. Ear To The Common Ground was produced by The Barn and Mayo Farm in association with This Is Noteworthy and Brands & Content.

More information and episodes can be found at eartothecommonground.com