New Music this Week- February 5, 2024

Gangstagrass, trailblazers in a distinct musical genre of their own design, just dropped their newest groundbreaking song “The Only Way Out Is Through,” featuring the acclaimed Jerry Douglas. Douglas, a 15-time GRAMMY winner and three-time CMA winner of “Musician of the Year,” contributes his remarkable talent to this release.

I’ve always been a collaborator, so I am naturally attracted to other collaborators,” shares Jerry Douglas. “Gangstagrass is definitely in that category. For a while now, I was constantly asked if there is any type of music that I haven’t been involved in. For the longest time, my answer was ‘rap.’ Until I heard Gangstagrass, I didn’t know how it would work out. When they asked if I would sit in with them at the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, I jumped at the chance. ‘The Only Way Out Is Through’ is not only a huge box checked for me but a leap forward for me in my musical education. I love the song. I love the heart and soul these guys project onto the listener, and I am so thankful to be taken into the Gangstagrass family.”

