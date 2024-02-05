New Music this Week- February 5, 2024

Here’s new music to take a listen this week. Some will be be artists you are familiar with and others might be artists you would like to explore.
1Warren Zieders
Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders releases his first track of 2024, “Heartbreaker.” Written by Zeiders, Julian Bunetta (Thomas Rhett, Niall Horan, Kelsea Ballerini) and Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Lindsay Ell, Teddy Swims), the song finds Zeiders heartsick, reflecting on his shortcomings in love as he displays a softer side of his signature twang.
Take a listen here.
2Lost Dog Street Band
“I’m not sure if there is any other song I’ve written that gives quite the emotions this one does,” says Benjamin Tod, songwriter and frontman of Lost Dog Street Band. “It’s hard to explain but it’s somewhere between fulfilling a last will and relief from a long hard struggle.” Whether intentional or not, it makes perfect sense, as this tune—a brand new single called “Brighter Shade”—is the first new music to be released from Lost Dog Street Band after Tod and his wife, Lost Dog fiddle player Ashley Mae, decided to retire the project altogether a few years ago.
Take a listen here.
3Gabby Barrett
Gabby Barrett releases her sophomore album Chapter & Verse. Barrett co-wrote nine of the 14 songs, and ultimately dreamed up a high-concept yet emotionally candid body of work, brightening every moment with her soul-stirring vocal.
Take a listen here.
4Keith Urban
Keith Urban released a new song, “Straight Line.” The song, written by Urban, Chase McGill, Jerry Flowers and Greg Wells, was co-produced by Urban and Wells. It is the first track in a year that will see Urban not only releasing his next radio single in March, but also a brand-new album. “‘Straight Line’ is the perfect first track off my album because it’s a song born of wanting to break out of routine and feeling like somewhere along the line, life lost some color and excitement – ‘You and me used to be like a year-round summer…’ This song is about getting it back again – a message of taking back your life and driving out from under the dark cloud. If you’ve seen us in concert, I hope this track gives you that same liberated feeling,” say Urban.
Take a listen here.
6Shinedown
Shinedown has released a live version of their current #1 single “A Symptom Of Being Human.” The new version was recorded in Denver this past fall at the final date of their headlining The Revolutions Live Tour.
Take a listen here.
7Gangstagrass
Gangstagrass, trailblazers in a distinct musical genre of their own design, just dropped their newest groundbreaking song “The Only Way Out Is Through,” featuring the acclaimed Jerry Douglas. Douglas, a 15-time GRAMMY winner and three-time CMA winner of “Musician of the Year,” contributes his remarkable talent to this release.
I’ve always been a collaborator, so I am naturally attracted to other collaborators,” shares Jerry Douglas. “Gangstagrass is definitely in that category. For a while now, I was constantly asked if there is any type of music that I haven’t been involved in. For the longest time, my answer was ‘rap.’ Until I heard Gangstagrass, I didn’t know how it would work out. When they asked if I would sit in with them at the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, I jumped at the chance. ‘The Only Way Out Is Through’ is not only a huge box checked for me but a leap forward for me in my musical education. I love the song. I love the heart and soul these guys project onto the listener, and I am so thankful to be taken into the Gangstagrass family.”
Take a listen here.
8Dylan Gossett
Breakout 24-year-old Texas singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett returns today with his new single “Bitter Winds.”
Of the song, Gossett says: “‘Bitter Winds’ is a song reflecting on these past few months and how time moves fast in general. Sometimes you wish it could just slow down, even though you know it never will.”
Take a listen here.