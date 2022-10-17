New Music for You this Week- October 17, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

Calista Garcia

21-year-old folk rock singer/songwriter Calista Garcia delivers flairs of Latin, blues, roots and pop, all tied together with introspective lyricism.

“The Coals” outlines being able to “find your voice when you’ve been silenced or have silenced yourself,” Calista shares. “It’s about letting yourself scream and howl when you’ve half forgotten how to. It’s about resisting the comforts of the things that have damaged us. It’s about breaking old patterns, and the kindness of no longer killing ourselves to be kind.”

Take a listen here.

Julian Taylor

Singer-songwriter Julian Taylor just released his next album, Beyond the Reservoir.

“I really enjoyed writing and producing this new album,” Taylor says. “I dug down deep. It’s extremely personal like my last record, and I’ve taken that to heart. It took me longer to write this piece of art, and I think that I was learning and teaching myself so many things along the way. I’ve realized that by sharing my personal truth and the stories of my life, as they are and were, is a real gift to myself and to others. It’s not easy to love ourselves, and it’s not easy to love in general. I have a difficult time with it, and as I shed my own skin to reveal that kind of vulnerability, I find it connects me to the human experience in a more meaningful way.”

Take a listen here.

Blink 182

First, the band announces a reunion tour which will stop in Nashville on July 16, 2023 and now new music, the first in nine years. “Edging” produced by Travis Barker stated in a press release, “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022.”

Take a listen here.

Queen

Queen has released a lost track called “Face it Alone.” The lyric video is trending on YouTube as fans gush over Freddie Mercury’s vocals.

Take a listen here.

Whitney Miller

Country music singer-songwriter Whitney Miller released the new music video for her current single, “Diamond Country.”

Miller, after being crowned Miss Texas and Miss United States, the former kickboxing commentator and MMA fighter knew there were many things she enjoyed in life and music was at the top of her list. “Diamond Country” highlights the many things in life that make you feel good and proves there is room in this world for a Rhinestone Cowgirl.

Take a listen here.

Randy Rogers Band

Randy Rogers Band has come full circle, releasing their new album, Homecoming, out now. A love letter to the Texas band’s past planted firmly in their present, Homecoming serves as a 20th anniversary celebration for the Randy Rogers Band, honoring all that they have achieved and hinting at what’s to come.

Take a listen here.

Leah Nobel

Singer-songwriter Leah Nobel has played a number of roles. She has been the alt-pop spitfire Hael, whose songs have been heard on Netflix, Maserati and Motarola Razr ads and more. She has written brat-rap under her “Lil’ Cheesecake” alter-ego, and she has written a concept record inspired by real stories from others. Now, she’s re-discovering her own voice and her own stories. ‘Mother Tongue,’ out today, is a folk pop-tinged album filled with relatable feelings of insecurity and gratitude, moments of jealousy and reflection, and more.

Take a listen here.

Kylie Morgan

EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan has released her brand-new five track EP, Songs To Say I Do, out now. The project features four new songs co-written by Kylie, in addition to her recently released viral smash “Bridesmaids.” Creatively inspired by her upcoming nuptials, the personal tracks tell the chronological story of her relationship.

Take a listen here.

Jake Hoot

The Season 17 Winner of The Voice and viral TikTok artist Jake Hoot has released his highly anticipated new single, “B4U.” Written by Hoot, Grant Vogel and Kylie Sackley, the driving ballad first gained steam on socials after Hoot teased a clip of the song.

Take a listen here.

George Shingleton

Nashville-based country singer-songwriter George Shingleton releases his new single, “Alive,” out now via Rock Ridge Music. Produced by Dave Pahanish (who co-wrote #1 songs recorded by Jimmy Wayne, Toby Keith, and Keith Urban), the song is a musical thank you note to his wife for always being there for him. The song is the third single from his forthcoming EP, “Shot or Two,” scheduled for 2023 release. You can see Shingleton at 3rd and Lindsley on October 18th.

Take a listen here.