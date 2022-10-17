Monday, October 17, 2022
CrimeLa VergneLa Vergne Police DepartmentNews

One Woman Dead in Late Night Shooting in La Vergne

Press Release
By Press Release
One woman is dead following a late night shooting in La Vergne.

Officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11:00 p.m. on October 16. Officers say the victim was unresponsive when they arrived. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. One suspect was taken into custody without incident. Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and will identify the victim and suspect at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

SourceLa Vergne Police
