If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Metric – “All Comes Crashing”
“All Comes Crashing” is the first offering from Metric’s upcoming eighth studio album, Formentera, set to release on July 8th. “Not everyone has a conventional life with conventional relationships,” says frontwoman Emily Haines. “‘All Comes Crashing’” is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe. It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog. The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you.” See Metric at Brooklyn Bowl on September 25.
Take a listen here.
2Blackhawk -“Baby the Rain Must Fall”
Nineties country hitmakers BlackHawk are returning to the music scene with the upcoming release of never-before-heard songs from the early days of their career. Blue Highway, set for release on Friday, June 24 via BFD / Audium Nashville, features twelve archival tunes from 1992 — but only recently were the tunes mixed and mastered with the addition of bass, drums, electric guitar and mandolin. The first single is available now.
Take a listen here.
3Forrest Isn’t Dead- “Born or Made”
Emerging alt-pop artist Forrest Isn’t Dead has released his new single “Born or Made.” The electrifying track is currently featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday and New Noise playlists. See Forrest Isn’t Dead in person on May 13 at The Cobra.
Take a listen here.
4Rock Eupora – “Can You Feel The Weight?”
The Indie-Pop band released its first single from the upcoming album Pick the Scab. “Can You Feel the Weight?” features 36 tracks of strings.
Take a listen here.
5Brett Kissel – “Ain’t The Same”
Platinum-selling country artist Brett Kissel has released a new single in collaboration with pop and R&B vocal group 98°, titled “Ain’t The Same.” The upbeat song tells the story of a narrator professing his feelings to the love of his life, explaining that life “ain’t the same” without her.
Take a listen here.
6Travis Denning – “She’s On It”
Travis Denning delivered a new track to fans today, releasing “She’s On It.” Co-written by Denning with Jamie Paulin, Paul DiGiovanni and co-produced by Paul DiGiovanni and Jeremy Stover, the song is a reflective track that builds to an anthemic chorus, tailored made for Denning’s live set. Known for his high-energy live show,
Take a listen here.
7Colton Dixon – “Build a Boat”
Take a listen here.
8Huey Mack – “One of One”
Huey Mack returns with his new single “One of One”. The new track follows a self-imposed three-year hiatus and is the first single Huey Mack is releasing with Boom.Records. Blending elements of pop and country with Mack’s honest lyrics, the laid-back track finds him falling for and enamored with a particular love interest as he bares it all.
Take a listen here.
9John Calvin Abney – “Sleepwalkers”
Take a listen here.
10The Red Clay Strays- Moment of Truth
Take a listen here.