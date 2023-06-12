New Music for You this Week- June 12th, 2023

1 Maren Morris & Jessie Murph

Jessie Murph has released her new single “Texas” featuring GRAMMY-winning artist Maren Morris.

In speaking about “Texas,” Jessie says: “I’ve been singing Maren’s songs since I was a little girl. She’s someone I’ve always looked up to and I’m so grateful to have her as my first ever feature – especially on a song like ‘Texas’ that I love so much!”

Maren adds: “Being a Texan, the title alone of this song grabbed my attention. It’s a vulnerable breakup song with teeth. Jessie is so grounded and thoughtful in what she’s doing, and I love that we got to collaborate on this song together.”

Take a listen here.