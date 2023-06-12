OBITUARY: Michael Eugene Ellis

Michael Eugene Ellis, age 68, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Michael was born on February 22nd, 1955, in Memphis, TN, to parents, Robert and Joyce Ellis.

Michael (Pops) was a musician for 1st Baptist Church Clarksville, he was an avid bass player and golfer, and he enjoyed working on and around his home. He loved being a “grandy” “pop” to his grandbabies. Michael was also an honorable veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Michael is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cristy Ellis; sons, Shawn (Mercedes) Ellis, Stephen (Abigail) Ellis, and Seth (Linda) Ellis; daughter, Megan Ellis; grandchildren, Emerson Ellis, Ethan Ellis, Rowan Ellis, Cotton Ellis, Magnolia Ellis, Victoria Ellis, Elliott Ellis, and Micah Ellis; sisters, Pat Raines and Beth King; nephew, Brandon Raines; and mother-in-law, Susan (Pete) Romanyak.

He is preceded in death by parents, Robert Ellis and Joyce Coats; and brother-in-law, Russell Mobley.

Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, June 12th, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, with Military Honors beginning at 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. The family will be accepting guests as early as 2:00 PM prior to the service. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

