New Music for You this Week-April 10, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Ian Munsick
Ian Munsick released his sophomore album White Buffalo, out now. With 18 tracks that all credit Munsick as a co-writer and co-producer, White Buffalo is an ode to his homeland and serves as a raw, untamed depiction of the American West.
“All I’ve ever wanted to do as a country music artist is represent the West,” Munsick shared. “The land, people, stories and culture are all what give me endless inspiration to create music. I started writing the songs for White Buffalo three years ago. I’d never been so eager to write, and a big factor in that excitement was the way you all responded to my last album, Coyote Cry. But this time, I really wanted to transport all five of your senses to where I was born and raised. I hope you smell the alfalfa pastures, taste the crack-of-dawn Folgers coffee, feel the numbing waters of the Blackfoot river, hear the summer wind blowing through the Indian Paintbrush and, finally, see the White Buffalo wandering through the Wyoming prairie. This album is for the West… thank you for letting me take you there.”
Take a listen here.
2Logan Mize
“Hope I’m Not the Only One,” out now, Logan Mize confronts the all-too-relatable growing pains of life, and the uncertainty that comes with growing up. The song is the second single from Mize’s forthcoming project ‘Bloodline’ out on May 5th.
Take a listen here.
3Count Basie
The world-famous jazz pianist and bandleader Count Basie helped redefine music several times over and set the preconditions for jazz innovations, rock and roll, and popular American music, and today, a whole new host of colorful talents have mixed with Basie’s legendary sound and influence as part of a brand new album called Late Night Basie. Releasing on Primary Wave Music label and distributed by Green Hill Music, Late Night Basie captures the essence of the man and his music with each song a modern-day interpretation of a Count Basie classic.
Take a listen here.
4Brothers Osborne
Duo Brothers Osborne share three new songs, “Nobody’s Nobody,” “Might As Well Be Me,” And “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).”
John Osborne of the band shared, “As musicians, we’re constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we’ve teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story. Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them. It’s exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can’t wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we’re ready to take on the challenge.”
Take a listen here.
6Devon Gilfillian
Soul artist Devon Gilfillian released his 2nd full-length studio album Love You Anyway, via Fantasy Records. Gilfillian will be performing at Bonnaroo this summer and The Ryman on May 26th.
Take a listen here.
7Chris Janson
Chris Janson, is celebrating the ‘cold ones’ on National Beer Day with the release of his latest track, “Tap That,.” The song, written by Janson, Preston Brust, Brandon Kinney and Chris Lucas, is a love letter to everyone’s favorite summertime partner – beer!
Janson shared, “This is a hard rockin, party driven, beer drinkin song! Always have loved it, and I hope the fans love it as much as I do. Crank it UP!”
Take a listen here.
8Carolina Story
Carolina Story releases their new album Colors of My Mind via Soundly Music. Emerging from a period of tremendous pain and metamorphosis for the husband-and-wife duo of Ben and Emily Roberts, the new album is a masterclass in vulnerability and a foreshadowed story of resiliency. See them live on June 4th at the Bluebird Cafe.
Take a listen here.
10Darren Nicholson
“Dillsboro Blues” is a hillbilly, moody blues tune Nicholson wrote in honor of his mother. It’s about the little town in Western North Carolina where she was born and raised. The tune represents struggles; the ups and downs of a hard life and the willingness to keep fighting to persevere. “She’s got true grit and is an inspiration to me,” says Nicholson. “Love you, Mom!”
Take a listen here.