Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Nashville’s Marathon Village Completes Renovations

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery proudly announces the successful completion of its long-awaited renovation at the Marathon Village whiskey distillery at 1414 Clinton Street, Nashville. This transformative project has redefined the historic brand’s distillery experience, creating a captivating space that offers educational and interactive tours, a refined restaurant with gourmet distillery-inspired cuisine, a full-service bar and exclusive event spaces. To commemorate the grand reopening, the distillery is unveiling a limited-edition Nelson’s Green Brier Cask Strength, a robust and flavorful Tennessee Whiskey bottled at Cask Strength.

“We are thrilled to unveil the transformed space, which truly showcases the rich history and essence of the Nelson’s Green Brier brand,” said Andy Nelson, co-founder of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. “Guests can now immerse themselves in our captivating story and savor our exceptional whiskey as we had always envisioned.”

The renovation, which commenced in January 2022, culminated in the completion of a newly furnished and redesigned 50,000-square-foot distillery. Thoughtfully divided between consumer and hospitality areas, the impressive space includes Nelson’s Green Brier spirits production and office space. An expanded tour and tasting experience now await visitors, featuring a “Hall of History” that pays tribute to the Nelson family’s legacy in the whiskey industry, both in Nashville and the town of Greenbrier where the distillery was originally founded in the 1860s. Distillery tours offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the production process, from live bottling demonstrations to comprehensive education on distillation and barrel aging, followed by a guided four-product tasting experience.

Opened to guests last month, the restaurant features a refined twist on gourmet distillery-inspired cuisine and a full-service bar offering a selection of flights from a wide range of Nelson’s products, including exclusive distillery releases and imaginative cocktails. It also now services several onsite private event spaces, including the Whiskey Garden, Coopers Club, Oak Room and Rickhouse Room. These exclusive spaces, which hold capacities ranging from 30 to 200 attendees, are available for private bookings and ideal for hosting mixers, seated dinners, corporate events, weddings, distillery product launch parties and more.

Noteworthy design elements include custom wallpaper and décor that connect to the brand’s history and contemporary narrative, as well as discreetly placed “G”s scattered around the distillery. Additionally, the Whiskey Garden boasts a live green wall and open-air area.

To mark this momentous occasion, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery will release Nelson’s Green Brier Cask Strength Tennessee Whiskey. This is a limited, one-time release of the original recipe, bottled at 121.4 proof and offers a robust flavor profile full of toffee, apricot, baked cinnamon apples, walnut and lemon cherry tart. The Cask Strength bottle will be available exclusively at the distillery for $49.99 beginning Wednesday, August 16 while supplies last.

Ed Kolb, lead distiller at Nelson’s Green Brier, said, “It was important for us to commemorate this special occasion with a bottle release. By bottling Charles Nelson’s original Tennessee Whiskey straight from the barrel at cask strength, we are honoring our brand’s history while looking forward at the exciting innovation to come.”

For distillery operating hours and to book a tour, visit greenbrierdistillery.com/pages/visit-us.