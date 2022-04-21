Alex English was an 8 time NBA All-Star and is working with Family Promise which is the leading national organization working to prevent and end family homelessness.

On Thursday, April 28th English is this year’s co-chairman for Giving Day. There will be a 24-hour online campaign to raise awareness and support for families battling homelessness. This year, Family Promise is asking participants to “Give an Hour” on giving Day whether it’s an hour of time volunteering, an hour’s worth of salary as a donation, or an hour spent raising awareness of the three million children who experience homelessness every year in America. Admission is free of cost and you can register online.

The digital campaign will be accompanied by a Night of Giving Virtual Gala – a night that will include an online auction from the NBA and more in support of families battling homelessness. Tickets can be purchased here.