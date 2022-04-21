You’ve prepared for the largest investment of your life over the last several years: your first home. While homeownership is something that everyone should be proud of, the buying process is very stressful. To help alleviate some of the stress, use the following guide to help find the right agent for a first time homebuyer.

Begin Your Search Early

If you’re like everyone else, you’ve probably been eyeing some homes online for the last several months. The same methodology should apply for finding the right real estate agent.

Begin your search for the right agent months in advance. Don’t worry about wasting their time because an agent that works with first-time homebuyers will know the process is stressful for newbies and that building a long-lasting relationship can lead to years of referrals and multiple commission opportunities.

Local Market Knowledge is Important

The Nashville area real estate market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the country. When buying a home, knowledge is everything. Your chosen real estate agent must be familiar with statistics like current price trends, number of homes for sale within your budget and more. They should also have a good beat on the city itself, each neighborhood, and where you’re likely to find the home of your dreams.

Start with Friends and Family

Referrals are the best way to find a great agent when buying a home. Ask your friends and family if they know of anyone who would be a great fit. In most cases, the majority of home sales that agents help with are repeat customers, so a referral can say a lot about your agent of choice.

Look for a Mentor

Aside from repeat customers, many agents specialize in the first time homebuyer market because they love to act as mentors during the process.

The agent should walk you through the process of creating a realistic budget, submitting paperwork to your chosen lender and getting the paperwork approved. Depending on your agent, he or she may also speak directly with the lender to help the closing process run smoothly which can make all the difference in the world considering a good portion of deals fall through during the escrow period.

Once you have a list of potential agents, make some phone calls to set up in-person meetings. They should be more than willing to meet for a few minutes to discuss your needs and determine whether or not they’re a good fit.

Attaining homeownership status is a goal that many Americans want to reach someday. With the right real estate agent helping you at every step, you’ll breeze through the process and have the keys in your hands in no time.