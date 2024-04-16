Nashville Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Red Ruffed Lemur

The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed a new red ruffed lemur!

The zoo’s soon to be 8-year-old red ruffed lemur, Phoebe, gave birth to her second infant, Helios on March 27, 2024.

Red ruffed lemurs are typically born at night, but Helios was born during the day. Due this timing and the distinctive white markings around his face, he got his namesake from the son god!

Helios will remain in his inside habitat for the first couple of months with mom until he is large enough to move to the lemur’s outdoor habitat. The Nashville Zoo will post updates to when zoo guest will be able to say hello in person to their newest addition.

Last year, Phoebe, gave birth to her first infant, Penelope, on April 20. Since red ruffed lemurs are critically endangered in the wild, each birth is crucial to the survival of the species.