Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 16, 2024

Michael Carpenter
3

These are the health scores for April 9-16, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Music City Camp
5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
MOST RECENT INSPECTION
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Follow-Up
April 15, 2024 | 100
View
Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc
1411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 15, 2024 | 100
View
International House Of Pancakes #4413
1728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 15, 2024 | 99
View
Miller's Ale House
1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 100
View
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
701 President Pl Smyrna, Tennessee 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 15, 2024 | 96
View
Salvos Pizza, Inc
701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 15, 2024 | 98
View
Crab Fever
1720-C170 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 15, 2024 | 99
View
Miller's Ale House Bar #2
1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 100
View
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse Bar
701 President Pl Smyrna , Tennessee 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 100
View
Miller's Ale House Bar #1
1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 15, 2024 | 100
View
Baymont by Wyndham Hotel
109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 15, 2024 | 100
View
Joses Kitchen Restaurant
721 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 98
View
Los Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
100 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 13, 2024 | 100
View
Gramma's Hands Sweetery Mobile Food Est
4315 Aurora Circle Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 13, 2024 | 100
View
Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit
705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 13, 2024 | 72
View
The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est
11903 W Trimble Rd Milton, TN 37118
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Dali Food Mobile Food Est
3550 Lavave Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 97
View
Heavenly Foods Mobile
306 Shadylake Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Marina's On The Square
125 N Maple St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 99
View
Los Barriles Aux Bar
2395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Ramada Inn Hotel
1855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Select Inn Hotel
2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Jelena Aesthetics
760 N Thompson Lane, Suite 32 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Chrome Halo
517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Safari Inn
2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Wall Street
121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Oakview Farm FMFU
11237 Jw Jordan Rd Lascassas, TN 37085
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Los Barriles
2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 98
View
Smyrna Ready Mix Corporate Office Food Svc
1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 99
View
Overflow Brew and Bake
115 N. Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Dutch Brothers Coffee
540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 94
View
Murfreesboro Axe
211 W Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 99
View
The Empanada Sonata Catering Corp.
211 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 99
View
Patterson Park Swimming Pool
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 88
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 90
View
Browns Chapel Elementary School Food Svc
6128 Baker Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 90
View
Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante
5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 86
View
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 96
View
Scales Elementary Food
2340 St. Andrews Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Embassy Suites Pool
1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 96
View
Little Sprouts FS
1304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 96
View
Teriyaki Madness
5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 98
View
Yayo's O.M.G Mobile
2441-Q Old Fort Pkwy, #331 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Ramada Inn Food
1855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 98
View
Bean Loft Coffee Company
2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd; Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 97
View
Quality Inn Food Svc
2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 98
View
Little Journey Preschool Food Svc
111 Glendale Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Lavergne Child Care Food Service
449 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest
4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 97
View
Hokkaido Ramen House
521 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 99
View
Blue Coast Burrito
1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 96
View
Best Western Inn
168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel
110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Motel 6
114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Red Nimbus Tattoo
105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
L.A.'s Bar Smoke and Grill Mobile
1403 Rocky Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Lavergne High School Pool
250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 96
View
Smyrna High School Pool
100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Little Journey Preschool Facility
111 Glendale Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | Approval
View
Centennial Adultcare Center
230 Glenis Dr, Building 302 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | Approval
View
Mike's Pizzeria
1612 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Comfort Inn Suites Food Services
3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Ruck Nutrition
1691 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 98
View
The Fried Tater Cafe
11088 Versailles Road Rockvale, TN 37153
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 98
View
Fitzwilly's Mobile Truck
3013 Lancelot Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 95
View
Vespas Pizza Kitchen Mobile
117 E Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
TAQUERIA AGAVEROS MOBILE UNIT
2374 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Learning Zone
2043 Veterans Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | Approval
View
Learning Zone, Inc- Veterans
2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Mood Studios Tattoo Studio
1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Carriage Lane Bed and Breakfast
337 East Burton Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Bed and Breakfast Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Holiday Inn
1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 93
View
Comfort Inn Suite Hotel
3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel
2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5444
975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 99
View
Longhorn Steakhouse #5444
975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 99
View
Carriage Lane Inn Food
337 East Burton Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 99
View
Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant
600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 96
View
Teresa's Tiaras & Paul's Princes Childcare & Learning Ctr Food Svc
2706 Lascassas Pike; Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 98
View
Lascassas Elementary
6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service
2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 98
View
Subway #56626
6177-A Epps Mill Rd. Christiana, TN 37037
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Comfort Inn Suites Pool
3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 96
View
The Journey Home
308 W. Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Lascassas Elem School Food Service
6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Overall Creek Elementary Food
429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Blackman High School
3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service
150 Soccer Way Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
Sketch It Up
3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
Blackman High School Culinary Arts
3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
Blackman High School Food Service
3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
Franklin Road Christian School
3124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 98
View
Whisk and the Whimsy Residential Kitchen
113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
Burger King #157
5099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 97
View
CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE
995 INDUSTRIAL Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR
995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
The Clay Pit 2 Bar
1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
Craft Brow Tattoo Studio
120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service
201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
Whisk and the Whimsy Mobile
113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 78
View
Wee Care Daycare
510 S Hancock St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | Approval
View
Little Caesars
5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 85
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

