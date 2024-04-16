Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 16, 2024

These are the health scores for April 9-16, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Music City Camp
|5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 15, 2024 | 100
|Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc
|1411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 15, 2024 | 100
|International House Of Pancakes #4413
|1728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 15, 2024 | 99
|Miller's Ale House
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 100
|Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
|701 President Pl Smyrna, Tennessee 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 15, 2024 | 96
|Salvos Pizza, Inc
|701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 15, 2024 | 98
|Crab Fever
|1720-C170 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 15, 2024 | 99
|Miller's Ale House Bar #2
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 100
|Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse Bar
|701 President Pl Smyrna , Tennessee 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 100
|Miller's Ale House Bar #1
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 15, 2024 | 100
|Baymont by Wyndham Hotel
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 15, 2024 | 100
|Joses Kitchen Restaurant
|721 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 98
|Los Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
|100 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 13, 2024 | 100
|Gramma's Hands Sweetery Mobile Food Est
|4315 Aurora Circle Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 13, 2024 | 100
|Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit
|705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 13, 2024 | 72
|The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est
|11903 W Trimble Rd Milton, TN 37118
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Dali Food Mobile Food Est
|3550 Lavave Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 97
|Heavenly Foods Mobile
|306 Shadylake Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Marina's On The Square
|125 N Maple St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 99
|Los Barriles Aux Bar
|2395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Ramada Inn Hotel
|1855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Select Inn Hotel
|2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Jelena Aesthetics
|760 N Thompson Lane, Suite 32 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Chrome Halo
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Safari Inn
|2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Wall Street
|121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Oakview Farm FMFU
|11237 Jw Jordan Rd Lascassas, TN 37085
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Los Barriles
|2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 98
|Smyrna Ready Mix Corporate Office Food Svc
|1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 99
|Overflow Brew and Bake
|115 N. Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 94
|Murfreesboro Axe
|211 W Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 99
|The Empanada Sonata Catering Corp.
|211 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 99
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 88
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 90
|Browns Chapel Elementary School Food Svc
|6128 Baker Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 90
|Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante
|5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 86
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 96
|Scales Elementary Food
|2340 St. Andrews Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Embassy Suites Pool
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 96
|Little Sprouts FS
|1304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 96
|Teriyaki Madness
|5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 98
|Yayo's O.M.G Mobile
|2441-Q Old Fort Pkwy, #331 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Ramada Inn Food
|1855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 98
|Bean Loft Coffee Company
|2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd; Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 97
|Quality Inn Food Svc
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 98
|Little Journey Preschool Food Svc
|111 Glendale Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Lavergne Child Care Food Service
|449 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 97
|Hokkaido Ramen House
|521 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 99
|Blue Coast Burrito
|1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 96
|Best Western Inn
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Motel 6
|114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Red Nimbus Tattoo
|105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
|118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|L.A.'s Bar Smoke and Grill Mobile
|1403 Rocky Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Lavergne High School Pool
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 96
|Smyrna High School Pool
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Little Journey Preschool Facility
|111 Glendale Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | Approval
|Centennial Adultcare Center
|230 Glenis Dr, Building 302 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | Approval
|Mike's Pizzeria
|1612 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Comfort Inn Suites Food Services
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Ruck Nutrition
|1691 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 98
|The Fried Tater Cafe
|11088 Versailles Road Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 98
|Fitzwilly's Mobile Truck
|3013 Lancelot Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 95
|Vespas Pizza Kitchen Mobile
|117 E Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|TAQUERIA AGAVEROS MOBILE UNIT
|2374 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Learning Zone
|2043 Veterans Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | Approval
|Learning Zone, Inc- Veterans
|2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Mood Studios Tattoo Studio
|1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Carriage Lane Bed and Breakfast
|337 East Burton Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Bed and Breakfast Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Holiday Inn
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 93
|Comfort Inn Suite Hotel
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5444
|975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 99
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5444
|975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 99
|Carriage Lane Inn Food
|337 East Burton Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 99
|Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant
|600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 96
|Teresa's Tiaras & Paul's Princes Childcare & Learning Ctr Food Svc
|2706 Lascassas Pike; Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 98
|Lascassas Elementary
|6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 98
|Subway #56626
|6177-A Epps Mill Rd. Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 96
|The Journey Home
|308 W. Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Lascassas Elem School Food Service
|6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Overall Creek Elementary Food
|429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Blackman High School
|3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service
|150 Soccer Way Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|Sketch It Up
|3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|Blackman High School Culinary Arts
|3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|Blackman High School Food Service
|3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Road Christian School
|3124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 98
|Whisk and the Whimsy Residential Kitchen
|113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|Burger King #157
|5099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 97
|CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE
|995 INDUSTRIAL Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR
|995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|The Clay Pit 2 Bar
|1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|Craft Brow Tattoo Studio
|120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service
|201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|Whisk and the Whimsy Mobile
|113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 78
|Wee Care Daycare
|510 S Hancock St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | Approval
|Little Caesars
|5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 85
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.