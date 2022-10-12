Wednesday, October 12, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeNashville PredatorsNashville Trims Roster Down to 23 Players Ahead of Thursday Night's Home...
Nashville PredatorsPro SportsSports

Nashville Trims Roster Down to 23 Players Ahead of Thursday Night’s Home Opener Vs. Dallas

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
1

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced that the team has assigned forwards Jimmy Huntington, Mark Jankowski and Philip Tomasino and defensemen Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross and Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL). Goaltender Connor Ingram was claimed on waivers by Arizona.

Nashville’s current 23-man roster is below:

Forwards: Matt DucheneFilip ForsbergCody GlassMikael GranlundTanner JeannotRyan JohansenMichael McCarronNino NiederreiterZach SanfordKiefer SherwoodColton SissonsCole SmithEeli TolvanenYakov Trenin

Defensemen: Mark BorowieckiAlexandre CarrierMattias EkholmDante FabbroRoman JosiJeremy LauzonRyan McDonagh

Goaltenders: Kevin LankinenJuuse Saros

After going 2-0-0 to open the regular season – including back-to-back wins over San Jose in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series – the Predators return to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night for the home opener against the Dallas Stars. Secure your spot in SMASHVILLE and join the best fans in sports for another exciting NHL season! Become a Season-Ticket Citizen or grab tickets for the home opener by going to NashvillePredators.com/Tickets

Previous articleWEATHER 10-13,2022 Windy
Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.