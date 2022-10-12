2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 7

Another week in college football is here. There are some huge games for the local college football teams. Below you will see when and where you can watch them play.
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Cumberland (3-3) @ Thomas Moore University (3-3)
1:30 PM on team1sports.com
#3 Alabama (6-0) @ #6 Tennessee (5-0)
2:30 PM on CBS
Western Kentucky (3-3) @ MTSU (3-3)
2:30 PM on ESPN+
Vanderbilt (3-3) @ Georgia (6-0)
2:30 PM on SECN
ETSU (3-3) @ Mercer (5-1)
3 PM on ESPN+
Murray State (0-6) @ Austin Peay (4-2)
3 PM on ESPN+
TSU (1-4) @ Tennessee Tech (1-4)
6 PM on ESPN+
Memphis (4-2) @ ECU (3-3)
6:30 PM on ESPNU