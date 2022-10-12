2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 7

Another week in college football is here. There are some huge games for the local college football teams. Below you will see when and where you can watch them play.

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Cumberland (3-3) @ Thomas Moore University (3-3)

1:30 PM on team1sports.com

#3 Alabama (6-0) @ #6 Tennessee (5-0)

2:30 PM on CBS

Western Kentucky (3-3) @ MTSU (3-3)

2:30 PM on ESPN+

Vanderbilt (3-3) @ Georgia (6-0)

2:30 PM on SECN

ETSU (3-3) @ Mercer (5-1)

3 PM on ESPN+

Murray State (0-6) @ Austin Peay (4-2)

3 PM on ESPN+

TSU (1-4) @ Tennessee Tech (1-4)

6 PM on ESPN+

Memphis (4-2) @ ECU (3-3)

6:30 PM on ESPNU