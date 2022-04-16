Australian Conductor Leads Program Featuring Tchaikovsky’s Shakespeare Adaptation ‘The Tempest’ and Ravel’s Jazzy Piano Concerto in G Major

Assistant Conductor Nathan Aspinall of the GRAMMY®-winning Nashville Symphony will make his Classical Series debut on May 6-7. The Nashville Symphony will perform works by Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and Sibelius for two nights only as part of their Amazon Classical Series. The upcoming shows will be held at Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets here

Excited about the program, which includes Tchaikovsky’s The Tempest and Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major – the latter featuring soloist Terrence Wilson – Aspinall says, “I’m delighted to be making my subscription debut with the Nashville Symphony this season. It’s an exciting and colorful program, and I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with the incredible musicians of the Nashville Symphony. I know this program will appeal to the Nashville audience, whether it’s a regular concertgoer or someone’s first time hearing this great music.”

Aspinall began his role as Assistant Conductor of the Nashville Symphony in the 2019/20 season. He previously served as Assistant Conductor of the Jacksonville Symphony and has guest-conducted the Atlanta, Sydney, Adelaide, Queensland and Tasmanian symphony orchestras. He was selected as one of two conducting fellows at the Tanglewood Music Festival during the summer of 2019. Read more about Nathan Aspinall here

Praised by the Baltimore Sun as “one of the biggest pianistic talents to have emerged in this country in the last 25 years,” soloist Terrence Wilson will join Aspinall and the Nashville Symphony on Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major. Wilson, who earned a GRAMMY® nomination for his performance on the Nashville Symphony’s recording of Michael Daugherty’s Deus Ex Machina, has made appearances as a soloist with Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Washington, D.C. (National Symphony), San Francisco, and St. Louis symphony orchestras. Not only has Wilson joined various orchestras across the U.S., but he has played venues and shows all around the world, including Verbier Festival (Switzerland) and the Louvre (Paris), Sofia Festival Orchestra (Bulgaria), and more. Read more about Terrence Wilson here

Though Tchaikovsky is best known for Swan Lake (1877), 1812 Overture (1880), and The Nutcracker (1892), the Nashville Symphony will perform one of his less frequently performed works, a tone poem inspired by Shakespeare’s The Tempest. Also on the program is Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’s Symphony No.5. Culminating in a soaring theme inspired by the awe-inspiring beauty of swans in flight, Sibelius’s monumental Fifth Symphony is one of orchestral music’s most unforgettable journeys.

The Nashville Symphony continues to inspire, entertain, educate and serve through musical performance, innovation, collaboration, and inclusion. World-renowned for its commitment to promoting contemporary American music, the Nashville Symphony will spotlight several of this country’s leading composers in their recently unveiled 2022/23 season.

For more information about the Nashville Symphony and the complete lineup of concerts, visit NashvilleSymphony.org.