Nashville Spartans Unveil 2023-24 USPHL Premier Season Schedule

Nolensville, TN – The Nashville Spartans are thrilled to announce their schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 USPHL Premier season. Exciting matchups and thrilling games await as the Spartans prepare to kick off their season with an away game against the Columbus Mavericks on Friday, September 8th. Following two road games in Columbus and another two in Buffalo against the Stampede, the Spartans will make their highly anticipated return to the Gary Force Acura Ice Arena on Friday, September 22nd, once again facing off against the Columbus Mavericks.

After the home opener, the Spartans will have the opportunity to highlight their skills on home ice, playing three consecutive games to close out the month of September. They will then travel to Raleigh, North Carolina for the USPHL Southeast Showcase, taking place October 6th through the 9th. Also, in October, the team will embark on a journey to Blaine, Minnesota, participating in the USPHL Midwest Showcase and competing against teams from the Midwest East, Midwest West, and Northwest Divisions. Due to the showcase schedule, the Spartans will not have any home games in October, and November will only feature two home games on the 10th and 11th. However, in December, the Spartans will enjoy a series of home games during the first two weekends before heading to Columbus once again for a game prior to the holiday break.

As the new year begins, the Spartans will travel to Tampa for the 2024 USPHL Tampa Showcase, taking place from January 3rd through the 6th, 2024. They will then face the Metro Jets and Toledo Cherokee on back-to-back nights in the Detroit area on January 12th and 13th. Following these games, the Spartans will return home for a pair of games on MLK weekend against the Cincinnati Cyclones before concluding the month with an away game against the Dells Ducks in Wisconsin.

As the playoff race intensifies, the Spartans will hit the road to face the Toledo Cherokee in early February and conclude the regular season with a four-game homestand against the Buffalo Stampede on February 9th and 10th, followed by games against the Cincinnati Cyclones on February 23rd and 24th. The Spartans will face division foes Buffalo, Toledo, and Metro four times each this season, and the Cincinnati Cyclones, and Columbus Mavericks six times, while also playing four games against the Decatur Blaze and the Dells Ducks.

Here is the breakdown of the Spartans’ schedule:

– Eight games in September (four home, four away)

– Ten road games in October

– Four games in November (two home, two away)

– Six games in December (four home, two away)

– Ten games in January (two home, eight away)

– Six games in February (four home, two away)

Please note that the Christmas Break will run from December 18th to January 2nd, 2024. Additionally, the 2024 USPHL Premier divisional playoffs are scheduled to commence in early March.

The Nashville Spartans are honored to be the proud USPHL Premier affiliate of the USPHL NCDC’s Provo Predators.