Nashville Sounds Erase 2-0 Deficit in 3-2 Win Against Gwinnett

Lawrenceville, Ga. – The Nashville Sounds (67-54, 27-20) rode a quality start from Colin Rea and ninth-inning heroics from Cam Devanney to a 3-2 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers (55-66, 22-24) on Thursday night. Nashville has now taken 10 straight contests against the Stripers dating back to May 14.

Post-Game Notes

Jesse Winker finished 1-for-2 with a run and a pair of walks in his third game on the current Major League rehab assignment stint. He is batting .500 (5-for-10) with a .583 on-base percentage over the three games. The recently turned 30-year-old has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 26 with back spasms.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to a personal season-high 20 games (since July 28) with a sixth-inning single. It is the fourth-longest on-base streak by a Sounds player this season. He’s batting .350 (28-for-80) with four doubles, seven homers, 23 RBI, 11 runs, a .398 on-base percentage and 1.061 OPS during the stretch.

Abraham Toro extended his hitting and on-base streaks to 14 games with his double. He is one of just five International League hitters to have two separate hitting streaks of at least 14 games this season (also April 11-29), joining Miguel Andujar of Indianapolis, Luken Baker of Memphis, Brayan Rocchio of Columbus, and Andrew Stevenson of St. Paul.

Cam Devanney has quietly strung together a 12 game on-base streak dating back to August 10. He is batting .282 (11-for-39) over the span with a .378 on-base percentage and .865 OPS.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS