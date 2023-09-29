Nashville SC Surpasses 24,000 Season Ticket Members, Launches ‘Next Act’ Waitlist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 28, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has surpassed 24,000 Season Ticket Memberships and sold out of its allotment of season tickets for the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season at GEODIS Park. Additionally, Nashville SC launched today the Next Act waitlist, a benefit program for those fans still interested in becoming Season Ticket Members.

“We have been blown away by the demand we have seen for Nashville SC since opening Geodis Park,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre. “We halted sales at 24,000 because we want to ensure that we always have single game tickets available to allow fans choices. The ‘Next Act’ waitlist creates an opportunity for loyal fans who missed out on Season Tickets to be next in line.”

In addition to being first in line when season ticket memberships become available, Next Act members will receive the following benefits:

Season Ticket Waitlist: Priority access to purchase season ticket memberships when they become available

Pre-Sale Opportunities: Early access to tickets for Nashville SC matches, including regular season, playoffs, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup, as well as pre-sale opportunities for select GEODIS Park events when available

Dedicated Ticket Link: The ability to purchase single-match tickets through FEVO, saving on added fees

Merchandise Offers: Special offers on select merchandise items, along with an exclusive patch for all Next Act members. Patch available for in-person pickup only

Special Events: Invitation to select special member -only events throughout the year

Auto Renewal: Automatic renewal of Next Act membership on Feb. 1, 2025

Fans on the Next Act waitlist will be contacted by the club in order of priority based on when they purchased their Next act membership for newly available season ticket options.

Nashville SC has retained some inventory for group sales and those fans who can only attend a few matches per season, so that everyone has a chance to come and experience GEODIS Park. Single-match and group tickets for the 2024 MLS Regular Season at GEODIS Park will be available following the 2024 Schedule release.

The best and most affordable way to secure your seat for each 2024 MLS home matches and beyond at GEODIS Park is by joining the Next Act waitlist. For more information, visit NashvilleSC.com/NextAct or call 615-750-8800.

Source: Nashville SC

