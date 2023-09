Cody Johnson announced The Leather Tour stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

Scheduled for Friday, February 2, 2024 special guests for the tour will include Justin Moore, Chris Janson, and Dillon Carmichael.

Johnson sold-out FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin last year; this will be his first-ever headlining show at Bridgestone Arena. The tour is named after his soon-to-be-released album Leather due out November 3, 2023.

Tickets on sale now at Codyjohnsonmusic.com.