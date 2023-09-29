City Ban on Recreational Fires Lifted; Still in Effect in County

(September 29, 2023) The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office has lifted the burn ban for recreational fires and other fires that do not require a permit inside the city limits of Murfreesboro after two days of significant rainfall. Burning that requires a city permit, construction and bon fires, as well as open burning in Rutherford County is still in effect and will be assessed on Monday, Oct. 2.

Approved burning in the State of Tennessee includes brush and trees from the site. A list of items that are NOT legal to burn can be found on Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry website. https://www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests.html

Safety Tips for Burning:

Stay abreast of changing weather conditions.

Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around burn piles.

Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (rake, shovel, water)

Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

For questions or concerns, city residents can contact the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office at 615-893-1422, and county residents can contact Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department at 615-907-3600.