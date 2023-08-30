Nashville International Airport Expects High Passenger Volume for Labor Day Travel

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is preparing for a surge of over 300,000 travelers passing through TSA checkpoints surrounding the Labor Day Holiday. In particular, Sunday, September 10, is projected to be the peak travel day, with more than 40,000 passengers through security.

Travelers are urged to follow the below tips for a seamless travel journey:

Pack smart. Familiarize yourself with packing do’s and don’ts before you arrive at the airport.

Check the status of your flight before arriving at BNA. We are advising passengers to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

Arrive early. Give yourself plenty of time to park, check-in, and get to your gate. Due to construction, there may be changes to the terminal you are not familiar with. Check flynashville.com for details.

Allow extra time for parking. Heavier passenger volume means more people are parking and those areas will be busy. BNA has six parking options to choose from. If parking in valet, passengers coming from I-40 will only be able to access this area from Exit 216B. Check parking details and availability here.

Utilize the new cell lot. To alleviate traffic congestion, drivers waiting to pick up their loved ones are encouraged to use BNA’s new cell lot located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike. The new lot provides ample space and digital signage that display real-time updates on incoming flights.

