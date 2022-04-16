Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is launching a Junior Officer Summer Camp for children ages eight to 12 as a way of getting to know the officers in our community.

The Junior Officer Summer Camp builds bridges between police and youth as well as their families, teaching safety, respect, and encouragement. Youth learn valuable skills, such as internet/phone safety, bicycle safety, self-defense, teambuilding, games, fun and much more.

The week-long summer camp will be held at four different Murfreesboro City Schools June 6 – 10 at Scales Elementary, June 20 – 24 at Erma Siegal Elementary, July 11 – 15 at Hobgood Elementary and July 18 – 22 at Black Fox Elementary from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $50 per camper.

“The Junior Officer Summer Camp replaces the department’s radKids Camp,” said MPD School Safety Division Sergeant Hayley Shannon. “We wanted to teach students more than just self-defense. Our goal is to expose youngsters to what’s it’s like to be an officer while having fun at the same time.”

Other planned activities include:

Police Department Tour

Safety Day at School

Emergency Service Day

Field Day

The camp is offered by the MPD School Safety Division in partnership with Murfreesboro City Schools and Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department.

Space is limited and open to 30 applicants for each camp.

You can register your kids and learn more about the camp by visiting the Murfreesboro Police Department Junior Summer Camp webpage. https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2374/Junior-Officer-Summer-Camp.