1334 Hazelwood Drive

Smyrna, Tennessee

(615) 984-4038

https://carpeartista.com/camps-2022/

EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT: Register by March 15, 2022 and receive 15% off camp price. Registration includes tuition and a camp t-shirt. Use online CODE: earlybird2022

Creative Clash Visual Arts Camp

July 18 through July 22, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

This explore camp will allow students who have completed fourth to 12th grade to be introduced to artists, methods and mediums. They will complete projects to practice these new concepts. A gallery of their work will be the culmination of the week. This gives the students a chance to learn how to talk about their art and share it with their friends and family.

Creative Clash Visual Arts Mini Camp

June 6 through June 10, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. until noon

Carpe Artista doesn’t think the big kids should have all the fun, so they’ve created a summer camp designed especially with the little ones in mind. Kindergarten through third graders will be able to get their creative juices flowing with paint, mixed media and all manners of creativity. This five day camp introduces projects that use new methods and materials. The kids will work side by side each day learning as they go, which will give them a chance to make new friends with similar interests.

Creative Clash Refine Camp/Sketch

June 13 through June 17, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

This advanced class is for the artist, who has completed fourth to 12th grade, that wishes to develop and refine drawing skills. Experienced and enthusiastic instructors will guide students from conception to completion. Participants will be encouraged to explore new ways of expressing themselves during daily sketch time and practice sessions. Multiple projects will be completed by each student. A virtual gallery will offer the opportunity for each student’s artwork to be shared with anyone, anytime and anywhere. Instruction will also include Carpe Artista Core Values, as well as practical discussions about arts culture and careers.

Camp JukeBox Music Camp

July 11 through July 15, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

All experience levels are welcome and no prior experience is necessary for students who have completed sixth through 12th grade. Youth Rock Band Camp brings every kid’s dream of playing in a rock-n-roll band to life in one thrilling week. Students will be grouped in bands for the week based on age level and level of experience. The band placement audition will be arranged for each student prior to camp start. This is simply to assess the level of ability of each student not to decide participation. Their team of industry professional instructors will ensure that all participants will have an active role in the bands and the final concert at the end of the week. The week will culminate in the Rock Your World Concert Event on Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The exciting and fun concert event is open to the public so family, friends and the community can enjoy the work of these gifted students! Tickets for the Friday evening event may be purchased separately. They are $10 for adults, $7 for students ages six through 17, and children under 5 are admitted at no charge.

Jukebox Junior

June 20 through June 24, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. until noon

Jukebox Junior Rock Band Camp is for students who have completed first to sixth grade and dream of playing in a rock-n-roll band. No prior experience is necessary, but an audition will take place prior to this half day camp in order to group these elementary age kids into bands for the week based on age level and level of experience. Like the older children, this camp will be taught by Carpe Artista’s team of industry professional instructors. The week will culminate in the Rock Your World Concert Event on Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The exciting and fun concert event is open to the public so family, friends and the community can enjoy the work of these gifted students! Tickets for the Friday evening event may be purchased separately. They are $10 for adults, $7 for students ages six through 17, and children under 5 are admitted at no charge.

Imagine Musical Theatre Camp/Hair Spray

June 27 through July 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

IMAGINE Musical Theatre Camp is for completed 9th grade students through college age students of all abilities and experience levels. This High School Musical themed camp starts off with auditions on Monday morning. Parts are assigned by Monday afternoon. The rest of the week is filled with learning scripts, music, choreography, and blocking. Costumes will be organized and sets will also be completed. The week ends with a full performance on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday will be set breakdown. Instruction will also include Carpe Artista Core Values, as well as practical discussions about arts culture and careers.

NOTE: July 4th is a practice day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carpe Artista understands if a student cannot make it that day and the show’s director will make arrangements.

Tickets for the Friday evening performance may be purchased separately. They are $10 for adults and $7 for students ages six through 17. Children under 5 are admitted at no charge.

Imagine Musical Theatre Camp/TBD

July 18 through July 22, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

If your rising fourth through 12th grader has to be on stage, this IMAGINE Musical Theatre Camp is made for them. All abilities and experience levels are welcome. The camp starts off with auditions on Monday morning. Parts are assigned by Monday afternoon. The rest of the week is filled with learning scripts, music, choreography, and blocking. Costumes will be organized and sets will also be completed. The week ends with a full performance on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday will be set breakdown. Instruction will also include Carpe Artista Core Values, as well as practical discussions about arts culture and careers. Show to be announced later.

Tickets for the Friday evening performance may be purchased separately. They are $10 for adults and $7 for students ages six through 17. Children under 5 are admitted at no charge.

Imagine Musical Theater Mini Camp

June 20 through June 25, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Students who have COMPLETED kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible for this camp. Carpe Artista doesn’t think the big kids should have all the fun, so they’ve created a summer camp designed with the little ones in mind. This Carpe Artista Mini Camp is perfect for younger artists to get their creative juices flowing with all manner of music and drama. The time is structured with younger attention spans in mind.

Creative Clash Camp Visual Arts Camp/Prop and Set Design

July 11 through July 15, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Available to students who have COMPLETED fourth through 12th grader are eligible for this camp. They will have the opportunity to create set pieces and props for the Imagine Musical Theater Camp the following week. Constrained by time and budget, they will learn how to work as a team. Many of the smaller pieces will be individual projects using unique methods and materials, there will be some to take home. Instruction will also include the Carpe Artista Core Values, as well as practical discussions about arts culture and careers.

Creative Clash Refine Camp/Costume Design

June 13 through June 17, 2022

Hours: 9:00 a.m. until noon

This advanced class is for students who have completed fourth through 12th grades who are artists wishing to develop and refine costuming skills. Our experienced and enthusiastic instructors will guide students from conception to completion. A virtual gallery will offer the opportunity for student’s artwork to be shared with anyone, anytime and anywhere. Instruction will also include the Carpe Artista Core Values, as well as practical discussions about arts culture and careers.