Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from April 10 – 15, 2022.

Easter Services in Cheatham County 2022 Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Cheatham County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, contact us here . Read more.

Cheatham Speedway Gears up for the New Season The track is nearly ready after heavy rain caused some delays in the maintenance. According to the Cheatham Speedway Facebook page, it is expected to be ready for the first race. Read more.

After Two Decades, Popular Nashville Pizza Joint Announces Closure A longstanding family-owned pizza joint in Nashville is closing its doors. In a social media post, Joey’s House of Pizza shared a photo of a handwritten note announcing its closure. Read more.

Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022 These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

A Lesson on Power and Influence: A Conversation With Susan Page at Nashville Public Library The Nashville Public Library Foundation On April 12 at 5 PM welcomes Susan Page Washington Bureau chief of USA TODAY and New York Times bestselling author, as part of the Sandra Schatten series. Read more.

Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15 The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season. A debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles from Oct. 15 until May 15 each season. Read more.

The First-Ever Food Truck Friday Takes Place in Downtown Dickson on June 3rd Come out to the First-Ever Food Truck Friday located at 100 S. Mulberry Street in Downtown Dickson, Tennessee on Friday, June 3rd from 5-9 pm. Read more.

Construction Begins on New I-65 Interchange in Spring Hill Construction of the new I-65 interchange at exit 56 in Spring Hill is underway. The project, fully funded by the City of Spring Hill with the help of a $25M BUILD grant from the federal government, also entails an estimated 2.25-mile extension of Buckner Road – to be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion – between Buckner Lane and Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County. Read more.

Maury County Health Inspections for March 2022 These are the March 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Maury County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Easter Services in Robertson County 2022

Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Robertson County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, contact us here. Read more.

Former Springfield Business Owner Charged In Fraudulent Loan Scheme

A federal indictment was unsealed today, charging Chad William Rudicel, 52, formerly of Springfield, Tennessee, with seven counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee. Rudicel was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Largo, Florida, earlier this morning. Read more.