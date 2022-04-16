Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/7/22 to 04/13/22).

Here are the highlights for this week.

  • Disney+ show Moon Knight is the most popular title across all services. Right behind is Death on the Nile, streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.
  • All the Old Knives and Severance also made the top 5.
  • Netflix’s hit show Better Call Saul comes in at #7.
  • Tokyo Vice is right behind at #8.

Here are the top ten titles this week

  1. Moon Knight – Disney+
  2. Death on the Nile- HBO Max & Hulu
  3. Severance – Apple TV+
  4. All the Old Knives – Prime Video
  5. Slow Horses – Apple TV+
  6. Halo – Paramount +
  7. Better Call Saul – Netflix
  8. Toyko Vice – HBO Max
  9. Sonic the Hedgehog – Paramount +
  10. CODA- Apple TV+

