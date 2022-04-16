Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/7/22 to 04/13/22).

Here are the highlights for this week.

Disney+ show Moon Knight is the most popular title across all services. Right behind is Death on the Nile, streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.

All the Old Knives and Severance also made the top 5.

Netflix’s hit show Better Call Saul comes in at #7.

Tokyo Vice is right behind at #8.

Here are the top ten titles this week