Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/7/22 to 04/13/22).
Here are the highlights for this week.
- Disney+ show Moon Knight is the most popular title across all services. Right behind is Death on the Nile, streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.
- All the Old Knives and Severance also made the top 5.
- Netflix’s hit show Better Call Saul comes in at #7.
- Tokyo Vice is right behind at #8.
Here are the top ten titles this week
- Moon Knight – Disney+
- Death on the Nile- HBO Max & Hulu
- Severance – Apple TV+
- All the Old Knives – Prime Video
- Slow Horses – Apple TV+
- Halo – Paramount +
- Better Call Saul – Netflix
- Toyko Vice – HBO Max
- Sonic the Hedgehog – Paramount +
- CODA- Apple TV+