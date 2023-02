MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 15, 2023) – The victim in Monday night’s fatal stabbing on Ransom Dr. has been identified as 31-year-old Phillip Maddox, Jr.

The motive behind the stabbing death remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 14, 2023) – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Violent Crimes Unit detectives arrested a man for allegedly fatally stabbing his roommate to death at an addiction treatment half-way house Monday night, Feb. 13.

FULL STORY HERE

MORE CRIME