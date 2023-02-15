Franklin-based Health Company Experiences Cyber Attack; Exposes Info of 1M Patients

The personal information of millions of patients of the Franklin-based Community Health Systems hospitals was recently exposed due to a cyber attack, according to Nashville Business Journal.

A third-party vendor for CHS, Fortra LLC, suffered from a security breach that exposed the health and personal information of approximately 1 million CHS patients, according to a U.S. Security and Exchange Commission filing.

The filing states that Forta is a Minneapolis-based cybersecurity firm that provides file transfer software called GoAnywhere to local CHS health systems.

Nashville Business Journal says that CHS plans to notify the patients whose data was exposed and offer them identity theft protection services.

An investigation remains ongoing although CHS does not believe any of its information systems were affected. The company also reported that there have not been any interruptions to operations or patient care.

In 2014, CHS faced another cyber attack that exposed the personal information of 6.1 million patients. The attack resulted in the company paying a settlement of $5 million to 27 states.