Murfreesboro Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Stabbing Roommate to Death

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 14, 2023) – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Violent Crimes Unit detectives arrested a man for allegedly fatally stabbing his roommate to death at an addiction treatment half-way house Monday night, Feb. 13.

MPD officers took Malik Smith, 24, taken into custody once arriving at the Freedom Recovery House on Ransom Dr., at 9:49 p.m. Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of one of his roommates. Officers found the male roommate in an upstairs bedroom. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the deadly stabbing.

This investigation continues.

Smith is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for April 3 in Rutherford County General Sessions court.

