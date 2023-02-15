SEVERE WEATHER Possible Today and Tomorrow 2-15-16, 2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 246 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-160900- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 246 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Some strong to severe storms will be possible late this afternoon and tonight mainly along and west of I-65. Strong gusty winds will be the main threat...however an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Another round of potentially strong to severe storms will be possible on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Strong winds will once again be the main threat...and once again an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There is still some uncertainty with the timing for this event so please continue to stay weather aware. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local and state guidelines.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 61. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.