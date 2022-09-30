Murder Victim from Wednesday Night’s Gunfire on Piccadilly Row Identified

From Metro Police

September 29, 2022 – The person fatally shot late Wednesday night inside a car at an apartment complex parking lot on Piccadilly Row has been positively identified as Mario Hugo Lopez, 16.

Lopez and two others, ages 18 and 17, were hit by multiple rounds of gunfire as they sat inside a Nissan Versa sedan. The two wounded victims are recovering.

The active investigation continues by members of the Homicide and TITANS Units. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.