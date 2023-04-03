Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed from Weekend Storm

The National Weather Service (NWS) has released preliminary information on several tornadoes that hit Middle Tennessee late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Here’s a breakdown of their reports.

1. EF-2 Tornado – Rutherford County

Touched down 6 miles south of Murfreesboro (Rutherford County) early Saturday morning, then moved northeast for over 16 miles through Readyville on the Rutherford/Cannon County line, before lifting northwest of Woodbury (Cannon County). Winds were estimated up to 130 mph.

2. EF-1 Tornado – Marshall County

The NWS damage survey team determined an EF-1 tornado touched down northwest of Chapel Hill in Marshall County early Saturday morning, then moved northeast for 13 miles, clipping extreme northwest Bedford County, before lifting south of Rockvale in Rutherford County. Winds were estimated up to 110 mph.

3. EF-2 Tornado – Wayne & Lewis Counties

NWS damage survey team found preliminary EF-2 damage from a long track tornado that moved across Wayne & Lewis Counties on Friday night. This same tornado also struck McNairy & Hardin Counties, and the final path length/width/rating will be determined in the next few days.

The National Weather Service continues to collect data and survey damage across the Middle Tennessee area.