Titans Agree to Terms With TE Trevon Wesco on a One-Year Deal

From TennesseeTitans.com

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran tight end Trevon Wesco on a one-year deal.

Wesco, drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jets, has played in 54 games over the past four seasons, with 13 starts.

The 6-foot-3, 267-pounder played in 2022 for the Chicago Bears after playing his first three NFL seasons with the Jets.

Wesco, who played college football at Lackawanna College and West Virginia, has caught eight passes for 113 yards in the NFL. He caught two passes for 26 yards while playing in 14 games, with one start, last year with Chicago.

Wesco, regarded as a sturdy blocker, also has experience as a fullback.

During his final season as West Virginia, Wesco was an all-Big 12 first team selection after making 26 catches for 366 yards, averaging 14.1 yards per catch, and one touchdown. He overlapped with Titans assistant Tony Dews at West Virginia for a season. Dews is now tights ends coach with the Titans after previously serving as running backs coach under head coach Mike Vrabel.