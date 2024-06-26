MTSU Away Football Game Tickets for 2024 Now on Sale

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Fans planning to join the Blue Raiders on the road this fall can now secure their seats for five of the six games through the Blue Raider ticket office (UTEP has not set their single game ticket prices for the 11/2 matchup in El Paso).

After opening the season at home against long-time rival Tennessee Tech on August 31, the Blue Raiders will then head to Oxford, Miss., for a battle with SEC member Ole Miss on Sept. 7. Two weeks later, the Coach Derek Mason -led squad will head to west Tennessee for an in-state matchup against Memphis on Sept. 28.

During the month of October, MTSU will travel to Ruston, La. (LA Tech, 10/10) and Jacksonville, Ala. (Jax State, 10/23) for two mid-week CUSA games. November will see the team travel to El Paso, Tex. (not on sale) and finally Miami, Fla. vs. FIU on 11/30.

All away game tickets will be assigned based on your Blue Raider Athletic Association (BRAA) priority points system. Following all BRAA members, then current season ticket holders that purchase away game tickets will be assigned, followed by general MTSU fans.

Tickets will be mailed (or emailed – see below) two weeks prior to the away game date.

**All tickets for the Memphis and Louisiana Tech games will be Mobile Tickets ONLY, per those universities. No physical tickets will be provided**

To purchase tickets away game tickets, fans can do so by clicking HERE, or by calling the Blue Raider ticket office at 615-898-5261, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Source: MTSU

