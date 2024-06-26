Murfreesboro Police Release Surveillance of Attempted ATM Burglary

June 26, 2024 – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are searching for the three individuals who used a stolen truck and crowbar to try to pry open an ATM, but their efforts failed. No money was taken.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Ascend Federal Credit Union on W. Clark Blvd. at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Officers found the ATM damaged, but still intact.

Surveillance video shows one male attempting to pry open the ATM using a crowbar. At the same time, another male attached a chain to the tow hitch of a red GMC Sierra pickup truck, which detectives have confirmed was stolen. The driver of the pickup attempted to dislodge the ATM by pulling forward but the chain broke. The three individuals then left the scene.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are actively searching for those involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email [email protected].

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

