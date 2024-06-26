Wanted Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Mt. Juliet

June 25, 2024 – On Tuesday, Mt. Juliet Police officers apprehended an armed, wanted individual driving a stolen car from Nashville.

The stolen 2015 Dodge Charger was initially spotted by a detective entering I-40E. The vehicle turned around at Highway 109, prompting officers to attempt a stop on I-40W, but the car fled.

It became disabled when exiting at Mt. Juliet Rd, and the driver fled on foot, attempting to hide inside Mattress Firm. Officers quickly captured him. During the chase, he dropped a handgun without serial numbers.

The 23-year-old male from LaVergne was wanted in Sumner County for Failure to Appear on a felony theft charge and in Kentucky for a felony warrant for receiving stolen property.

Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department

