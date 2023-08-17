Mountain High Outfitters Coming to The Avenue

On Saturday, August 19, a new Mountain High Outfitters will be opening at The Avenue Murfreesboro. The event will be taking place at 10:00 a.m., with the first 100 people entering the store receiving a $20 gift card and a swag bag.

Mountain High Outfitters (MHO) is a unique active and outdoor retailer. They carry an assortment of products, footwear and apparel for “backpacking, camping, climbing, hiking, biking, yoga, skiing, trail running, paddle boarding, fly fishing, as well as trips to the lake and beach, or to your everyday coffee shop.”

The privately-owned company prides itself on having knowledgeable and seasoned staff, making it a comfortable place for everyone from those who are preparing for their first adventure to those who make having active experiences a lifestyle.

“Building a community is on the forefront of MHO’s movement,” says the website. “Whether it is in the stores, at school and church events, trail races, or SUP races, community involvement is an important part of MHO’s culture.”

Currently, MHO has 16 locations spread across five states, including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Utah. This will be the third location in Tennessee. One opened in 2021 in the Cool Springs Galleria. The other Tennessee location is in Knoxville.

MHO was founded by Christopher Groom in Birmingham, Alabama in 1999. According to townlift.com, “Groom came to the retail industry via his ambitions to be self-employed. ‘I knew at a young age I wanted to work for myself after seeing my dad grinding it out six days a week growing up working for another. My first retail gig was in downtown Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in an outdoor lifestyle store after university. This opened my eyes to new opportunities and led me to this future.’”

On opening day, light beverages and refreshments will be served and there will be great deals on items throughout the store. They offer items for everything from camping and climbing to running and yoga.

More information can be found on their website at mountainhighoutfitters.com and their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/mhoutfitters/.