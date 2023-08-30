Morgan Wallen May Be the Next Celebrity to Open a Bar in Downtown Nashville

Morgan Wallen could be the next country artist to have his own spot in downtown Nashville, reports Nashville Business Journal.

The country artist bar is suspected to be located at 107 4th Avenue North just behind Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. TC Restaurant Group bought the parking lot in May of 2022 for $10 million.

Metro Planning showed the new construction would consist of a six-story building with live music, a bar, and a gift shop.

On Broadway, several celebrity bars have opened in recent years- TC Restaurant Group has partnered with country artists like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, FGL House, and Miranda Lambert to open bars in Nashville.

Morgan Wallen is currently out on tour. Just recently, he surprised fans when he performed in Ohio without his famous mullet. He told the crowd he was tired of the long hair and shaved it off.

The “Last Night” singer, along with Major League Baseball, recently donated $500,000 to the Parkwood Community Club, for the revitalization of a baseball and softball complex in North Nashville.